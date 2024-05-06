14 killed in heavy rain and flash floods

Kabul: At least 14 people have been killed in heavy rains and flash floods in the western Herat and northern Sari Pul provinces of Afghanistan. Afghanistan has been witnessing a heavy downpour for the last three days. Roads have been temporarily blocked in multiple provinces, livestock has been killed and close to 150 homes have been partially or completely demolished.

According to Janan Saiq, the ministry’s spokesperson, 140 residential dwellings have been destroyed by floods and rainfall in 14 provinces, and over 2,000 livestock have died. ‘In the last three days, due to the rain, approximately 14 of our fellow citizens have died, and one person is missing. 140 homes have been either completely or partially demolished,’ TOLOnews quoted Saiq as saying.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Public Works, said that some roads in the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Ghor, and Nuristan have been temporarily blocked due to landslides and floods. ‘Several paths in the provinces of Takhar, Badakhshan, Ghor, and Nuristan, which have been temporarily closed to traffic due to the ongoing floods and landslides, are being urgently cleared by the Ministry of Public Works,’ he said, as per TOLOnews.

Storms and floods had killed more than 70 people and injured about 50 others elsewhere in Afghanistan in April.

Apart from Afghanistan, Brazil is also facing severe flood conditions in the Rio Grande do Sul state. The Brazil Floods have claimed 75 lives and more than 100 people are missing.