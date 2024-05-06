Banks to remain shut in these states on tomorrow: Details

Mumbai: On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, banks across several states of the country will be closed. This closure coincides with the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will occur on 95 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories.

Holiday for voting day: Cities where banks will be closed for election on May 7

Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Goa: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul

Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Full list of bank holidays in May:

May 1 bank holiday: On account of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day banks will remain shut across India and in Maharashtra.

May 5 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 7 (Tuesday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji, Raipur

May 8 (Wednesday): Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore – Banks closed in Kolkata

May 10 (Friday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya – Banks closed in Bengaluru

May 12 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 13 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks will be closed in Srinagar

May 16 (Thursday): State Day – Banks closed in Gangtok

May 19 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States

May 20 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to be closed in Belapur and Lucknow

May 23 (Thursday): Buddha Pournima – Banks will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar

May 25 (Saturday): Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar

May 26 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States