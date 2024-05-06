Banks to remain shut in these states on tomorrow: Details

Mumbai: On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, banks across several states of the country will be closed. This closure coincides with the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will occur on 95 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories.
Holiday for voting day: Cities where banks will be closed for election on May 7
Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Goa: North Goa, South Goa
Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad
Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul
Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.
Full list of bank holidays in May:
May 1 bank holiday: On account of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day banks will remain shut across India and in Maharashtra.
May 5 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
May 7 (Tuesday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Panaji, Raipur
May 8 (Wednesday): Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore – Banks closed in Kolkata
May 10 (Friday): Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya – Banks closed in Bengaluru
May 12 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
May 13 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks will be closed in Srinagar
May 16 (Thursday): State Day – Banks closed in Gangtok
May 19 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
May 20 (Monday): Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to be closed in Belapur and Lucknow
May 23 (Thursday): Buddha Pournima – Banks will be shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar
May 25 (Saturday): Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 – Banks to remain closed in Agartala and Bhubaneswar
May 26 (Sunday): Weekend – Banks closed in all States
