Uterus is a vital organ in a woman’s reproductive system. As per experts, a balanced and nutritious diet can also promote a healthy uterus.

Here are some of the best foods to eat for a healthy uterus:

Leafy greens: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, are excellent sources of essential vitamins and minerals that support uterine health. These greens are high in iron, calcium, and vitamin K, which help to strengthen the uterus’s walls and maintain healthy blood flow. The antioxidants found in leafy greens can protect the uterus from oxidative stress and damage.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids: These healthy fats, found in oily fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel, help to reduce inflammation in the body. Omega-3 fatty acids are also crucial for hormone production and regulation, which plays a vital role in maintaining healthy menstrual cycles.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamin E and other essential nutrients. Vitamin E has been shown to reduce menstrual pain and cramping, while also improving fertility outcomes in some women.

Fruits: Fruits like pomegranates, oranges, and berries are rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that can promote uterine health. Pomegranates contain high levels of polyphenols, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Oranges and other citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which can help to support the immune system and promote healing.

Whole grains: Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats are rich in fiber, which can help to regulate hormonal balance and improve bowel function. Whole grains contain vitamins and minerals like B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc, which are essential for overall reproductive health.

Probiotics: Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, and kimchi can help to balance the microbiome in the gut, which has been linked to various reproductive disorders like endometriosis and PCOS.