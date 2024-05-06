Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 52,840, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price remained unchanged. On Saturday, gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose by Rs 208 or 0.29% to trade at Rs 70,876 per 10 grams. Silver futures were up by Rs 742 or 0.92% to Rs 81,785 per kg.

In the US markets, price of spot gold rose 0.4% at $2,310.89 per ounce. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,322.30 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $26.49 per ounce, platinum lost nearly 0.7% to $948.40 and palladium inched down 0.5% to $940.60.