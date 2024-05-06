Emirates to deploy its Airbus A350 aircraft on these 9 routes: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates airline announced the first set of destinations to be served by its A350 aircraft entering service in September 2024. 10 new A350s is expected to join the Emirates fleet by March 31, 2025, the airline plans to deploy its latest aircraft type to 9 destinations in the coming months.

These first 10 Emirates A350 aircraft will offer three cabin classes, with 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats.

‘The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe. With the latest generation cabin products including more of our sought-after Premium Economy to more cities, top-notch in-flight entertainment technologies and an abundance of other customer-friendly features, the Emirates A350 builds on our long-standing commitment of investing in the very best customer experience in the sky,’ said Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline.

Newly delivered aircraft sporting the airline’s latest cabins will roll into scheduled service to the following cities:

In the Middle East/GCC

Emirates will operate its first A350 to Bahrain on the daily EK839/840 service from September 15. Frequency of A350 services will progressively increase to cover two Bahrain services with the second service starting on November 1.

The first Emirates A350 will land in Kuwait on the daily EK853/854 service on September 16.

Muscat’s daily EK866/867 will be served by the A350 from December 1.

In West Asia

The Emirates A350 will be deployed on EK502/503 to Mumbai from October 27.

Ahmedabad’s daily EK538/539 will be served by the A350 from October 27.

Colombo’s fourth daily service EK654/655 will be served by the A350 from January 1, 2025.

In Europe

Lyon will be served daily with the Emirates A350 from December 1.

Bologna will be served by the A350 from 1 December.

Edinburgh will rejoin the Emirates network from 4 November, operated by the A350.