Five children killed, two injured as tractor-trolley overturns

Jabalpur: At least five children were killed and two others injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Monday. The incident took place in Tineta village.

According to police, the victims were transporting a water tank to a wedding. The driver lost the control of the vehicle and it overturned.

The deceased were identified as Anup Barkade (12), Rajveer Gond (13), Devendra Barkade (15), Lucky Markam (10) and Dharmendra Thakur, who was driving the tractor. Dalpat (12) and Vikas (10) sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

The district administration has announced financial aid of Rs 50,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs 10,000 to the injured.