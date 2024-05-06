ICSE, ISE results announced: Know how to access scorecards

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12). Candidates can access their scorecards through the board’s official website, the careers portal, and DigiLocker.

The board has also released the schedule for improvement exams for candidates who fail to pass the test. These exams will take place in July.

To access scorecards, candidates will need details such as unique ID, index number, and captcha (as displayed on the screen).

Steps to access scorecards:

Visit the council’s website, cisce.org, or results.cisce.org.

Click on the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.

Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and Security Code displayed on the screen.

Sign in and check board exam results.

CISCE will allow students to request re-checking and re-evaluation. For re-checking, students will be required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper, while for re-evaluation, they will need to pay Rs 1,500 per paper.

Check Steps To Download ISC ICSE Result 2024 On DigiLocker:

Visit results.digilocker.gov.inClick on ICSE (Class-X) Result or ISC (Class-XII)

Fill Index No and date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will appear on screen