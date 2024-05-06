India Meteorological Department predicts rain in these states today: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in several states, including the northeastern states, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

‘Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 7 days,’ said IMD.

Heavy isolated rainfall are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Assam and Meghalaya on the Tuesday, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 7. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya today, May 6. Isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during till May 8 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds during May 9 to May 11.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely over Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab and East Rajasthan from May 9 to May 11 and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall activity over Uttar Pradesh from May 7 to May 11.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during the next 5 days. Rainfall likely over north and south interior Karnataka on May 7 and May 8, and over Lakshadweep on May 9.