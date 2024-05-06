Mahindra launches entry-level SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading car maker Mahindra has launched a cost-effective variant of its king-size SUV XUV700. The new entry-level SUV is named MX. It has been released at the starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The trim is available in five color options – Dazzling red, Everest white, Midnight black, Red Rage, and Napoli Black. The newly launched variant comes with an LED DRLs, massive grills at the front, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment touchscreen, supported by all car connect technology and wireless Android, Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The vehicle also comes with multiple USB ports. The SUV will not be equipped with alloy wheels, fog lamps, and chrome garnish in windows.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee appreciates against US dollar

It gets four speakers, tilt adjustable multi-functional steering, a center armrest with decent size storage, AC vents, headrests for four passengers, powered ORVMs, follow-me-home headlights, and the list goes on.

The newly released XUV700 MX 7-seater uses a 2.2-liter diesel engine, which generates a maximum power of 153 bhp. It is paired with 6-speed manual transmission.