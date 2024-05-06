Security forces arrest two terrorists with arms in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces arrested two terrorist associates in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. They also recovered arms, ammunition, and grenades in the joint operation. The joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chinar Corps wrote, ‘Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established today by #IndianArmy, @crpf_srinagar & @JmuKmrPolice at Aloora, Shopian. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with recovery of 01xPistol, 02xHand Grenade & other war like stores. Further Investigation is in progress.’

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.