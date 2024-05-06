Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat today. BSE Sensex settled at 73,895.54, up 17.39 points, or 0.02%. NSE Nifty ended at 22,442.70, down 33.15 points, or 0.15%.

On the Sensex, 11 out of the 30 stocks ended lower. Meanwhile, On the Nifty 50, more than half of the stocks ended lower. Top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Sun Pharma. Top losers were Titan, SBI, NTPC, Power Grid Corp., Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Bajaj Finance.

Also Read: Tejaswin Shankar wins high jump gold at USATF Festival

The broader market also ended in the red, with the BSE SmallCap shedding 1.06%, and the BSE MidCap losing 0.95%. The PSU Bank index closed down 3.66%, followed by the Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices, which were down 2.55% and 1.75%, respectively. The Media index closed down 2.16%.

Among the gainers, the Realty index ended up 2.76%, while the IT and FMCG indices closed up 0.94% and 0.71%, respectively.The volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, soared nearly 14 per cent.