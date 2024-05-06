Tejaswin Shankar wins high jump gold at USATF Festival

Tucson: India’s Tejaswin Shankar won gold medal in the men’s High Jump event at the USATF Festival in Tucson, Arizona, USA. The National record holder Tejaswin cleared 2.23 metres in his first attempt to secure the top spot at the World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver event. Earnie Sears of USA finished second, while Roberto Vilches of Mexico was third.

The USATF Throws Festival is a World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level meet. Performances in these events earn athletes Olympic ranking points in the Road to Paris 2024. Only 32 athletes – with a maximum of 3 from each country – can qualify for the men’s high jump event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Athletes can earn a quota in one of 2 ways – either by achieving the entry standard within the qualification period or based on their rankings within the ranking period. So far, 9 athletes have made the cut by meeting the entry standard of 2.33m.

Tejaswin Shankar has competed in five events this year, is currently ranked 63rd in the Road to Paris 2024. Of the five, Tejaswin Shankar has won three meets – the International High Jump Gala Elmos in Belgium in February and the Shocker Spring Invitational in Kansas in March. This was Tejaswin’s second high jump gold in the USA in 2024 as he won the Shocker Spring Invitational at the Cessna Stadium, Wichita, Kansas City in March.