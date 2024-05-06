Vivo launches Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e have been unveiled in India. The Vivo Y18 is available in two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB at Rs. 8,999 and 4GB + 128GB at Rs. 9,999. The phone is seen in two colours – Gem Green and Space Black. The Vivo Y18e comes in a single 4GB + 64GB option that is priced at Rs. 7,999. This model is offered in similar colour options as the base Vivo Y18. Both handsets are available for purchase in the country via Vivo’s e-store.

The Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e sport a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. Both handsets are powered by the 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. They ship with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

The Vivo Y18 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor and features an 8-megapixel sensor in the front. The Vivo Y18e, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary unit. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Both Vivo 18 and Vivo Y18e are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with support for 15W wired fast charging. For security, the handsets have side-mounted fingerprint sensors. They also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity.