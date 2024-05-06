Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: International Cricket Council announce schedule

Dhaka: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixtures for the ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The mega cricket event will take place from 3 to 20 October in Bangladesh.
The schedule was unveiled at an event in Dhaka, attended by Nazmul Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board alongside Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC and the Captains of India and Bangladesh women’s team- Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana respectively.
10 teams will play 23 matches in 18 days. The matches will be held at two venues in Bangladesh- Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.
Group A, features six time winners Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Qualifier 1, with matches taking place in Sylhet. Whilst Group B matches between the hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Qualifier 2 will be played in Dhaka.
On the opening day, Bangladesh will face Qualifier 2 in the evening match in Dhaka on 3 October. Prior to that 2023 runners up South Africa will play England in the opening match of the T20 World Cup. On 4th October India will face New Zealand at Sylhet in the first standoff. Defending champion Australia will start their campaign on 4 October in Sylhet against Qualifier 1. The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for 17 October in Sylhet, and 18 October in Dhaka.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures
Thursday, 3 October 2024
England v South Africa, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Friday, 4 October 2024
Australia v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00
India v New Zealand, Sylhet, 19h00
Saturday, 5 October 2024
South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v England, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, 6 October 2024
New Zealand v Q1, Sylhet, 15h00
India v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00
Monday, 7 October 2024
West Indies v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Tuesday, 8 October 2024
Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet, 19h00
Wednesday, 9 October 2024
Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
India v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00
Thursday, 10 October 2024
South Africa v Q2, Dhaka, 19h00
Friday, 11 October 2024
Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00
Pakistan v Q1, Sylhet, 19h00
Saturday, 12 October 2024
England v West Indies, Dhaka, 15h00
Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, 13 October 2024
Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet, 15h00
India v Australia, Sylhet, 19h00
Monday, 14 October 2024
England v Q2, Dhaka, 15h00
Thursday, 17 October 2024
Semi Final 1, Sylhet, 19h00
Friday, 18 October 2024
Semi Final 2, Dhaka, 19h00
Sunday, 20 October 2024
Final, Dhaka, 19h00
The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.
ICC T20 World Cup Warm up fixtures
Friday, 27 September 2024
England v Pakistan, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 14h00
Saturday, 28 September 2024
Australia v Q2 , BKSP 3 Dhaka, 10h00
India v West Indies, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 14h00
Bangladesh v New Zealand, BKSP 4 Dhaka, 10h00
South Africa v Q1, BKSP 4 Dhaka, 14h00
Monday, 30 September 2024
Australia v England, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 10h00
Q1 v Q2, BKSP 3 Dhaka, 14h00
Bangladesh v India, BKSP 4 Dhaka, 10h00
South Africa v New Zealand, BKSP 4, Dhaka, 14h00
Tuesday, 1 October 2024
West Indies v Pakistan, BKSP 4 Dhaka, 10h00
