World Press Freedom Index: These countries top and know India’s rank

New Delhi: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has released the 2024 World Press Freedom Index. As per the index, Norway has topped the list. Norway was followed by Denmark, Sweden, The Netherlands, Finland, Estonia, Portugal, Ireland, Switzerland and Germany on the index.

Top 10 countries:

1. Norway

2. Denmark

3. Sweden

4. Netherlands

5. Finland

6. Estonia

7. Portugal

8. Ireland

9. Switzerland

10. Germany

The 10 countries that ranked worst on the index out of the 180 countries are led by Eritrea which is the worst-ranked country on the 2024 World Press Freedom Index. In ascending order above Eritrea are Syria (179), Afghanistan (178), North Korea (177), Iran (176), Turkmenistan (175), Vietnam (174), Bahrain (173), China (172), and Myanmar (171).

Myanmar – 171

China – 172

Bahrain – 173

Vietnam – 174

Turkmenistan – 175

Iran – 176

North Korea – 177

Afghanistan – 178

Syria – 179

Eritrea – 180

India’s rank improved from 161 in 2023 to 159 in the 2024 index.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is an international non-profit and non-governmental organization focused on safeguarding the right to freedom of information. RSF has consultative status at the United Nations, UNESCO, the Council of Europe, and the International Organisation of the Francophonie.