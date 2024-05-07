Alia Bhatt’s 23-foot saree for Met Gala 2023 took 1965 man-hours to craft

Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala, renowned as ‘fashion’s biggest night,’ following her stunning debut last year. Attending the event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, she captivated onlookers in a Sabyasachi saree adorned with intricate embroidery and precious gemstones. The attire was meticulously selected to align with the Met Gala’s theme for the year, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Alia’s saree boasted a 23-foot-long train embellished with hand-embroidered blossoms crafted from silk thread, glass beads, and semi-precious stones, draped elegantly by Dolly Jain. The ensemble not only showcased India’s rich history and innovation but also paid homage to the timeless elegance of Indian nobility. With meticulous attention to detail, the saree incorporated intricate craftsmanship, including hand embroidery, precious stone embellishments, elegant beadwork, and fringe elements reminiscent of the 1920s style.

The designers infused a sense of delicate nostalgia into the overall look, extending to the hairstyle and makeup. Alia’s elevated coiffure featured beautifully woven braids, complemented by subtle freckles as a tribute to the gentle passage of time. In her caption, Alia expressed both the enjoyment and challenges involved in creating the ethereal saree, which was a collaborative effort of 163 individuals, including skilled crafters, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, contributing a total of 1965 man-hours.