BSNL to Launch Nationwide 4G Services from August

State-owned BSNL is set to launch 4G services nationwide starting from August, utilizing entirely indigenous technology in accordance with the government’s “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) policy. According to official sources, BSNL officials have reported peak speeds of 40-45 megabits per second on the 4G network during the pilot phase. The 4G network has been rolled out using premium spectrum bands of 700 megahertz (MHz) and 2,100 MHz.

During the pilot phase, BSNL successfully launched 4G services in Punjab, employing indigenously developed technology by a consortium led by IT company TCS and state-run telecom research organization C-Dot. The company has already onboarded approximately 8 lakh subscribers in Punjab.

The nationwide rollout of BSNL’s 4G services marks a significant milestone in the Indian telecommunications sector, aligning with the government’s efforts to promote self-reliance and indigenous technology development. With this initiative, BSNL aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity to users across the country, enhancing the digital infrastructure and contributing to the government’s vision of a digitally empowered India.