Centre advocates boosted school security

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla recently conducted a thorough review following the circulation of hoax emails to several schools in Delhi last week. Emphasizing the importance of heightened security measures, Bhalla underscored the necessity for increased surveillance through CCTV cameras and the regular monitoring of emails within educational institutions. He urged close collaboration between the Delhi Police and schools to establish an efficient response mechanism, aiming to prevent misinformation from inciting unnecessary panic.

During the meeting, which included the presence of the Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner, Bhalla advocated for the development of detailed protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to effectively manage such situations in the future. The focus remained on enhancing security infrastructure within schools, reinforcing the need for constant vigilance in light of emerging threats.

The incidents, which occurred on May 1 and on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad, saw multiple schools receiving threatening emails of potential bomb blasts. Despite extensive searches yielding no evidence of danger, the episodes underscored the importance of swift and coordinated responses to perceived security threats, while also highlighting the prevalence of misinformation in the digital age.