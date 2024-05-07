Etihad Airways announces flight service to this Indian city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate flights to Jaipur in India and Bali in Indonesia. The airline will also operate flights to Al Qassim, Antalya, Malaga, Nice, and the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

‘We’re looking forward to a great week ahead at the Arabian Travel Market, where we have the opportunity to showcase the growth story at Etihad Airways, in partnership with Zayed International Airport, our new home in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to welcoming our trade and tourism partners and industry peers to our stand and look forward to a fruitful week for the important travel trade industry, Javier Alija, Vice President Sales and Distribution, Etihad Airways, said.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi based air carrier has launched reciprocal interline partnerships with five new airline partners. The airline has agreed partnerships with Kam Air in Afghanistan, SKY express in Greece, Rex Airlines in Australia, Jeju Air in South Korea and Myanmar Airways International.

The interline agreements enable customers of all airlines involved to enjoy enhanced connectivity to destinations across each other’s networks, allowing guests to book their entire journey on a single ticket and have their baggage checked through seamlessly to their end destination. This brings Etihad’s interline, codeshare and strategic partnerships with airlines across the world to 123.

Passengers from all over the world at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport can connect to the Kam Air flight to Kabul and travel onward into Afghanistan, while passengers on Etihad’s twice daily flights to Athens can connect onwards with SKY express to 28 destinations in Greece and its Mediterranean islands.

Rex Airlines provides travellers with access from Etihad’s gateways in Sydney and Melbourne to 22 destinations in Australia, including Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, whereas Jeju Air connects guests from Seoul to 27 destinations across seven countries in North-east Asia. With Myanmar Airways International, passengers get enhanced access to Yangon and Mandalay through Etihad’s gateways in South Asia.