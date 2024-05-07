Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Aavesham’ to stream on Amazon Prime

Fahadh Faasil’s latest Malayalam hit, “Aavesham,” is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from May 9th. Unlike previous blockbusters like “Manjummel Boys” and “Premalu,” which took over two months to reach OTT platforms after their theatrical releases, “Aavesham” is making its OTT debut within four weeks while still playing in theaters. Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead, “Aavesham” is an action-comedy drama originally slated for release during the Onam festival on August 25, 2023. However, it faced delays for unspecified reasons and eventually hit theaters on April 11, 2024.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, acclaimed for his work in “Romancham,” the movie has garnered widespread praise, particularly for Fahadh Faasil’s exceptional performance. Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of the eccentric Bengaluru don has deeply resonated with audiences, with his catchphrase “Eda Mone” gaining significant popularity. Reports indicate that the film has grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide.

The storyline revolves around Fahadh Faasil’s character, Ranga, who encounters three students moving to Bangalore for their studies. Upon enrolling in an engineering college, they find themselves embroiled in a conflict with a group of fellow students. Recognizing the seriousness of their situation, they seek assistance from a local gang leader named Ranga. Produced by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim under Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, the action-drama features music by Sushin Shyam, editing by Vivek Harshan, and cinematography by Sameer Thahir.