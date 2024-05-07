Flynas announces new flight services to this country: Details

Riyadh: Low-budget air carrier based in Saudi Arabiab, Flynas has decided to expand its UAE network with up to 20 flights per day between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Flynas announced the plan during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai.

The air carrier will add Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai to its network operated from flynas’ main bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah. As of September 2024, flynas to become the only KSA airline serving the major four airports in the UAE.

The routes operated between the two countries will be increased from 4 routes currently to 9 routes, allowing for an exceptional expansion to more than 20 daily flights.

Operating flights currently to Dubai International Airport from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah, the leading low-cost-carrier will add flights to:

Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh

Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (JED)

Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah

Sharjah International Airport from both Jeddah and Madinah

Flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78m passengers since its launch in 2007.