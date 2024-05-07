IMD Forecast: Kerala braces for rain in next five days

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting rainfall across Kerala for the next five days. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in isolated areas of Kerala’s Kannur and Kasaragod districts within the next three hours. Additionally, strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are anticipated in these regions.

In response to the forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts on specific dates:

– May 9, 2024: Malappuram, Wayanad

– May 10, 2024: Idukki

There is also a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, defined as precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves and sea storms, with waves reaching heights of 0.5 to 1.4 meters. These conditions are expected to persist until 11:30 pm, with wave speeds fluctuating up to 40 centimeters per second. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to exercise caution, avoiding dangerous areas as per authorities’ instructions, ensuring fishing vessels are securely moored, and refraining from beach visits and sea-related activities.