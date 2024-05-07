Karnataka holds Phase 3 LS polls across 14 constituencies

Karnataka’s crucial phase of Lok Sabha elections has drawn attention as 227 candidates compete for seats across 14 constituencies. The election, slated for Tuesday, signifies the culmination of a closely contested electoral battle. With the Election Commission implementing robust measures, efforts are in place to ensure a smooth and equitable voting process throughout the state.

Preparations at polling stations are comprehensive, with necessary voting equipment and materials arranged, and election personnel deployed to their designated posts. Voting began at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM across 28,269 polling booths, catering to an estimated 2.59 crore voters. Gender distribution among voters is nearly equal, with approximately 1.29 crore male and female voters each, alongside 1,945 voters from other categories.

The list of candidates includes prominent figures like former Chief Ministers Jagdish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and other notable politicians such as Prabha Mallikarjun, Gayatri Siddeshwar, and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. Among the candidates, 206 are men and 21 are women, with Davangere and Raichur constituencies having the highest and lowest number of contenders, at 30 and 8 respectively. Efforts to enhance voter engagement and accessibility are extensive, including the establishment of special polling stations like Sakhi booths for female voters, booths managed by disabled personnel, and model polling stations. Moreover, initiatives like youth-staffed polling booths and culturally themed polling stations in Shimoga and Uttara Kannada aim to further engage diverse demographics in the electoral process.