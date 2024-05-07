Know how to give perfect kiss

Make sure your lips are kiss-ready: Use a small amount of lipstick or lip moisturiser before having kiss. You could also use a lip exfoliant. It will help slough off any dry skin on your lips and prepare them to be soft and smooth.

Get rid of bad breath: Before having a kiss make sure that your breath is good. Paying attention to your breath is essential when it comes to kissing. Practice good dental hygiene, such as brushing your teeth, flossing, and using mouthwash. Take a mint before you kiss your partner.

Ask for consent: Always ask for consent before having a kiss.

Understand body language: Physical cues, such as moving closer or pulling away, can reveal more about what your partner likes and dislikes. The best kiss is one in which both partners have their consent.

Make eye contact: Make eye contact while kissing. Do not be afraid to peek at your partner in between kissing.