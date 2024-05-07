Leading bank introduces UPI for NRIs through international mobile numbers

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank has enabled instant payment facility UPI for its non-resident Indian (NRI) customers in India through their international mobile numbers. The bank has made this service available through its mobile banking app iMobile Pay. Earlier, NRIs had to register an Indian mobile number with their bank accounts to make UPI payments across 10 countries, namely, the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

‘With this facility, the NRI customers of the bank can make payments for their utility bills, merchant and e-commerce transactions with their international mobile number registered with their NRE/NRO bank account held with ICICI Bank in India,’ a statement released here by the bank said.

NRI customers of the bank can make UPI payments by scanning any Indian QR code, send money to a UPI ID or any Indian mobile number or Indian bank account.

‘With this facility, our NRI customers residing in 10 countries do not need to switch to an Indian mobile number to pay using UPI,’ Sidharatha Mishra, Head – Digital Channels and Partnerships, ICICI Bank, said.