Naresh Goyal Jet Airways founder granted 2-month interim bail

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has been granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court for a duration of two months on medical grounds. Goyal, who had been detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a money laundering case, secured bail following a ruling by Justice NJ Jamadar. The court specified that Goyal must furnish a surety of Rs 1 lakh and is prohibited from leaving Mumbai without prior authorization from the trial court.

As part of the conditions for bail, Goyal has been instructed to surrender his passport. The 75-year-old businessman, alongside his wife Anita Goyal, sought interim bail, citing medical and humanitarian reasons. Goyal has been battling cancer, and his wife’s health condition further underscored the urgency of his plea.

The allegations against Goyal stem from accusations of money laundering and the misappropriation of loans amounting to ?538.62 crore from Canara Bank, which were intended for Jet Airways. Anita Goyal, too, was detained in November 2023 in connection with the same case. Despite a previous denial of bail by the special court in February, Goyal was permitted to seek medical treatment at a private hospital. Subsequently, he approached the Bombay High Court, emphasizing the merit of his case and the urgency of his deteriorating health conditions.