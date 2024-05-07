Oman Air to operate additional flights to several destinations including India: Details

Muscat: Oman’s national air carrier, Oman Air has announced several additional flights. The airline will operate additional flights to destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, India and Europe. The air carrier had introduced additional flights to Kuala Lumpur, Calicut, Bangkok, Milan, Zurich, Dar Es Salaam and Phuket.

The airline has increased frequency of flights to Kozhikode in Kerala, India to 11 from 7 weekly flights. The new services will start from June 3.

Meanwhile, Oman’s low-cost carrier, Salam Air, has announced the addition of Tirana, the capital of Albania to its summer schedule. Starting from 17 June, the airline will operate two weekly flights to Tirana International Airport (TIA) on Mondays and Thursdays. Flight QR377 will depart from Muscat International Airport (MCT) at 09:00 AM local time, arriving in TIA at 01:00 PM local time. Meanwhile, the return flight, QR378, will take off from TIA at 01:45 PM, arriving in MCT at 09:15 PM local time.