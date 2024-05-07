PM Modi calls for record voter turnout in Phase 3 LSM elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi utilized a microblogging platform to encourage voters to participate in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with unprecedented enthusiasm. Stressing the significance of robust civic engagement, he urged citizens to turn out in “record numbers” for voting, expressing confidence that their active participation would enhance the vibrancy of the electoral process.

The third phase of polling commenced on Tuesday across 94 constituencies spanning 10 states and one Union territory. Notable constituencies in this phase include Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, Vidisha, and Rajgarh, Maharashtra’s Baramati, West Bengal’s Baharampur, Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, and Karnataka’s Dharwad. The voter turnout in the preceding two rounds stood at 66.14 percent (April 19) and 66.71 percent (April 26), reflecting a significant level of electoral engagement.

While several constituencies were originally slated for Phase 3, adjustments have been made to the electoral schedule. Polling in Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has been rescheduled to Phase 6, whereas Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, initially designated for Phase 2, is now part of Phase 3. These adjustments aim to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process across regions with diverse logistical and security considerations.