PM Modi votes in Ahmedabad during phase 3 of LS elections 2024

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Lok Sabha elections’ third phase by casting his vote at a polling station located in an Ahmedabad school. The venue, Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip neighborhood, served as a designated voting center. Arriving just after 7:30 a.m., PM Modi was greeted by Union Minister Amit Shah, who accompanied him to the booth. Crowds gathered along the roadside, applauding the Prime Minister and expressing their support through chants.

Union Minister Amit Shah, contesting from Gandhinagar, is set to cast his vote later today. The voting process is currently underway in 93 constituencies spanning across 10 states and a Union Territory during this third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Notable figures in this phase include former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, NCP leader Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, alongside Amit Shah.