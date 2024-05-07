Police arrests fifth accused from Rajasthan in Salman Khan house firing case

In the ongoing Salman Khan house firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the fifth suspect from Rajasthan. Identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, the accused allegedly provided financial support and conducted surveillance for the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. Chaudhary is expected to be transported to Mumbai today and presented in court, with a request for custody pending.

The shooting incident occurred on April 14 outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra district, with two assailants firing shots. Prior to Chaudhary’s arrest, four individuals, including shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, were apprehended in connection with the incident. Authorities are also seeking gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, who are currently wanted in connection with the case.

One of the previously detained suspects, Anuj Thapan, tragically died by suicide while in Mumbai police custody. Thapan, accused of supplying firearms and ammunition for the shooting, was arrested on April 26 in Punjab alongside Sonu Bishnoi. The police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in their investigation. Thapan’s death has prompted his family to petition the Bombay High Court for a CBI inquiry, with his mother alleging foul play and disputing the police’s assertion of suicide.