Police raid in Aluva leads to recovery of guns from house

In Aluva, Ernakulam, the anti-terror squad of the Kerala Police conducted a raid on Monday, resulting in the recovery of several revolvers and pistols. Acting on a tip-off, the squad targeted four residences in the area, leading to the discovery of these weapons.

The residence of a man identified as Riyas was among those raided, where the guns were found. Additionally, daggers and a sum of Rs nine lakh in cash were recovered from his house, as reported by Manorama Online. The operation was carried out with the assistance of the Aluva West Police and a special squad led by the Superintendent of Police.

Riyas, who had been under surveillance by the Kerala Police for some time, was taken into custody for interrogation following the raid. Allegedly, he maintains close ties with a local gang leader, suggesting potential connections to organized crime in the region.