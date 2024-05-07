Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday, led by a wider sell-off in the broader market and heavyweight stocks. BSE Sensex was down 383.69 points or 0.52 percent at 73,511.85. NSE Nifty ended at 22,298.75, down 143.95 points or 0.62 percent.

About 1096 shares rose, 2727 fell, and 109 were unchanged. 1 out of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex ended in the green. On the Nifty 50, 16 of the 50 stocks closed in the green. Top gainers were Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Wipro and ITC. Top losers were Power Grid Corp., Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corp., ONGC, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, and NTPC.

Top gainers included Nifty FMCG Index, up 2%, and Nifty IT, up 0.77%. On the downside, Nifty realty and metals fell 3.5% and 2.4% respectively. Other losers were Nifty PSU Bank Index (down 2.3%), Nifty Healthcare (down 2%), and Nifty Auto (down 1.8%).The broader market also closed deep in the red, with the BSE MidCap shedding 1.90%, and the BSE SmallCap down 1.65%.