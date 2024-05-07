This airport in Kerala add flights to 6 more destinations: Details

Kochi: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has decided to add more services to six new domestic destinations this month from the airport. The CIAL will revise its summer schedule. The airport will launch flights to Kolkata, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Raipur, and Lucknow. CIAL has rolled out around 60 services, and the total number of weekly services has gone up from 1,330 to 1,628.

Air India Express operates six services to Kolkata. Indigo services to Chandigarh, Ranchi, Raipur, Varanasi, and Lucknow were launched in the first week of May. Air India Express has announced new service to Pune, and Air Asia has announced service to Bagdogra and Ranchi.

There are currently 20 daily services to Bengaluru, 13 to Delhi, and 10 to Mumbai. Indigo kicked off its regular services to Lakshadweep on May 1. The service in the Kozhikode-Kochi-Agatti segment is getting a good response. Alliance Air already operates ten weekly routes to Lakshadweep. There are services from Kochi Airport to Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Salem, Kannur, and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the number of weekly services from CIAL to the Bangkok in Thailand has increased to 13 after Thai Airways started three more services to Bangkok. Currently, there are 14 services to Singapore and 22 services to Kuala Lumpur every week. The number of weekly services to London has risen to 4 from 3.

Meanwhile, Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) posted 18 percent growth in passenger turnout during the 2023–24 fiscal year compared to the previous financial year. As many as 70,203 services were handled by CIAL, out of which around 56 lakh domestic passengers and 44 lakh international passengers travelled from CIAL. In the financial year 2023–24, Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) recorded an all-time high passenger turnout, with over 1.05 crore passengers flying to and from various locations via the airport.