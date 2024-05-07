Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The encounter took place in the Redwani area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation late Monday following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region. The operation, which began late Monday, continued into Tuesday as the security forces engaged in a gun battle with the terrorists. The bodies of the slain terrorists were yet to be identified and recovered at the time of reporting, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.

This encounter comes after security agencies widened the scope of their search operation to Kathua district on May 1. The operation aimed to track down two groups of terrorists following an earlier encounter in which a village defence guard (VDG) was killed. The VDG lost his life in a brief encounter with terrorists in the remote Panara village situated in the Chochru Gala heights. The widening of the search operation reflects the security forces’ intensified efforts to combat terrorism in the region and maintain peace and order. The encounter in Kulgam is yet another reminder of the persistent security challenges faced by the region.