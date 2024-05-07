Toyota Innova Crysta GX+ launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Toyota has added another trim called GX+ in the Innova Crysta line-up. The variant has been launched in the mid-spec category. The model is positioned between GX and VX variants.

The latest addition has been offered in both seven- and eight-seat configurations, and has been priced at Rs 21.39 lakh and Rs 21.44 lakh (all ex-showroom) respectively. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle by visiting an authorized dealership or online via the official website.

Also Read: Forex market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

The latest addition carries the same style statement as other versions. It has been given a typical headlight setup, and signature style grills, featuring the company’s chrome-finished logo on the top.

The GX+ has been powered by the same 2.4-litre diesel engine, which generates a maximum power of 147 bhp and 343Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.