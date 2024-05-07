Trump Fined $1,000 in Hush Money Trial

In Donald Trump’s hush money trial, the judge issued a $1,000 fine and a stern warning, indicating that further violations of gag orders could result in jail time for the former president. This reprimand prefaced a revealing day of testimony, during which jurors were presented with detailed financial transactions at the heart of the case, including payment checks bearing Trump’s signature.

Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney provided essential testimony, outlining how the company reimbursed payments allegedly intended to suppress embarrassing stories during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Manhattan prosecutors argue that these payments were then logged as legal expenses, constituting a violation of the law.

McConney’s testimony, though lacking the human drama of previous witnesses, such as longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, provided crucial evidence. It served as a significant building block for prosecutors aiming to reveal what they claim was a corporate cover-up of transactions meant to shield Trump’s presidential bid during a crucial period of the race. At the heart of the testimony was a $130,000 payment that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to porn actor Stormy Daniels in October 2016, aimed at silencing her claims of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.