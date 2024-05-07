Voting Commences for 93 Seats in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is currently underway, covering 93 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and union territories. The Election Commission of India has reported a total of 1,351 candidates competing in this phase. Notably, the BJP has already secured victory in Surat, Gujarat, without contest, while polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been rescheduled to May 25. Furthermore, Betul in Madhya Pradesh, originally slated for the second phase, is also participating in the third phase on May 7.

The third phase encompasses a diverse array of constituencies, including 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, and 11 in Maharashtra, among others. States like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are also actively participating, contributing significantly to the electoral landscape. With such a broad spectrum of regions involved, the third phase holds substantial importance in shaping the overall outcome of the elections.

The competition in this phase spans across various political hotspots, ranging from the northeastern states like Assam to the western regions of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and the northern heartland of Uttar Pradesh. As voters cast their ballots across these diverse constituencies, political parties are vigorously campaigning to secure victory in this crucial stage of the electoral process. With each constituency presenting its unique set of challenges and opportunities, the third phase adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.