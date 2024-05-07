West Nile fever outbreak hits Kozhikode,; 5 Cases confirmed

Kozhikode is on high alert following an outbreak of West Nile fever, prompting the health department to announce intensified efforts to eradicate mosquitoes. A meeting is scheduled for this afternoon to devise preventive strategies. So far, ten cases of the disease have been detected, spanning across Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Among the patients, five have recovered, while the sample results for the two deceased individuals are pending.

West Nile fever is caused by the West Nile virus (WNV), primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, notably species of the Culex genus. Named after the West Nile region of Uganda where it was first identified in 1937, the disease was initially reported in Kerala in 2011, specifically in Alappuzha. In 2019, a tragic incident occurred when a 6-year-old boy succumbed to West Nile fever in Malappuram district. Symptoms of the disease can range from mild to severe, with manifestations including fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and in severe cases, neurological symptoms like confusion, tremors, seizures, and paralysis.

Transmission of the West Nile virus primarily occurs through infected mosquitoes that have previously fed on birds carrying the virus. While birds serve as the primary reservoir, humans and other mammals can contract the virus if bitten by an infected mosquito. Direct human-to-human transmission is rare, typically occurring through organ transplantation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from mother to baby during pregnancy or childbirth.