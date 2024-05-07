World Asthma Day 2024: Simple tips to manage asthma in summer season

Mumbai: World Asthma Day is celebrated to raise awareness about asthma. . Every year this day is observed on the first Tuesday of May. The theme for World Asthma Day 2024 is ‘Asthma Education Empowers.’ This year’s theme focuses on empowering people with asthma by educating them about asthma management and the need to seek timely medical help.

Asthma is a chronic lung disease affecting people of all ages. It is caused by inflammation and muscle tightening around the airways, which makes it harder to breathe. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. These symptoms can be mild or severe and can come and go over time.

Breathing in hot air can trigger asthmatic symptoms. The hot and dry or hot and humid weather during summer can cause airways to narrow and tighten. People with asthma may find it harder to breathe in such conditions.

Tips to manage asthma in summers

1) If you have outdoor activities planned, try to schedule them earlier in the day. This will lessen your chances of going outside during the hottest times of the day.

2) Continue consultation with your pulmonologist ahead of the season to discuss treatment options.

3) Keep your asthma inhalers out of direct sunlight and out of the heat compartment of your car. It is wise to keep inhalers in a closed and cool place.

4) Remember to take your asthma controller medicines on a regular basis, and always have rescue medications on hand.

5) It is always recommended to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

6) Always keep a check on the weather forecast and temperature and plan outdoor activities accordingly.

7) Try reducing indoor air pollution by using an air purifier.