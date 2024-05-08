6 of family killed as car hits truck

Jaipur: At least six members of a family were killed as the car in which they were travelling crashed into a truck that was taking a U-turn on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan. The accident happened near the Banas river bridge in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

The family was going to the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore from Sikar district. The victims have been identified as Manish Sharma, his wife Anita Sharma, Satish Sharma, Poonam, his aunt Santosh and his friend Kailash. Two kids, Manan and Deepali were seriously injured.

According to the CCTV footage of the expressway, the accident happened when the truck driver took a wrong U-turn while the car was coming from behind which later ploughed into it. Meanwhile, the truck’s driver is absconding and he fled from the spot before the police reached the spot and seized it.