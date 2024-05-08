Air India Express cancels flights from Kannur, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram Airports, leaving hundreds stranded

Allegedly without prior notification to passengers, Air India Express canceled flights departing from Kochi and Kannur airports due to a sudden strike by employees. This action left hundreds of travelers stranded at Kannur, Cochin, and Thiruvananthapuram airports, where approximately three flights from Kannur and four from Cochin were affected.

The abrupt cancellations impacted flights from Kannur International Airport to destinations like Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Muscat, while services from Cochin International Airport to Sharjah, Muscat, Bahrain, and Daman were also called off without warning. Additionally, six flight services scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram airport faced cancellation.

Passengers were reportedly informed about the cancellations just two hours prior to departure, with unofficial sources attributing the cause to a flash strike by Air India employees nationwide. The strike aimed to draw attention to various demands, including allowances, according to reports.