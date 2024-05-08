Air India express provides refunds, rescheduling

Air India Express faced disruption as more than 80 flights, both international and domestic, were canceled from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning due to a significant number of senior crew members calling in sick, according to the airline’s spokesperson. The airline assured that efforts were underway to understand the reasons behind the crew absenteeism while actively working to minimize inconvenience for affected passengers.

Affected passengers were promised full refunds or complimentary rescheduling to alternative dates, as stated by the Air India Express spokesperson. Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Despite the unexpected disruption, the airline extended apologies to its passengers, emphasizing that such occurrences were not reflective of their usual service standards.

Meanwhile, Kerala’s Calicut International Airport saw numerous cancellations of Air India Express flights due to an abrupt employee strike, leading to the cancellation of 12 services on Wednesday alone. Affected passengers were given the option to reschedule their flights or receive refunds. The disruptions impacted flights to various destinations including Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat, and Abu Dhabi. Following its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022, Air India Express is presently undergoing integration processes with AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India.