Apple launches iPad Air 2024 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iPad Air (2024) was launched by Apple in India and global markets. iPad Air (2024) price in India begins at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is priced at Rs. 79,990. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of the 13.9-inch iPad Air model are priced at Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. A 256GB storage option will also be available for both variants. The newly announced iPad Air (2024) is available in Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colour options and will be available for sale in global markets — including India — starting on May 15.

Apple has equipped the iPad Air (2024) with its M2 chip, an octa-core processor that also features Apple’s Neural Engine for on-device AI tasks. The new iPad Air offers up to 15 percent improved CPU performance and 25 percent GPU performance than its predecessor. The device runs on iPadOS 17 out-of-the-box.

The new iPad Air sports a 11-inch Liquid Retina (LCD) screen with the same 2,360×1,640 pixels resolution that arrived on Apple’s 5th generation iPad Air model. The iPad Air will also be available in a 13-inch display option with a 2,732×2,048 pixels resolution. The displays have a 264ppi pixel density, offer True Tone support and P3 colour gamut coverage, and have a peak brightness of 500 nits.

It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle forward-facing for selfies and video calls. It also supports Apple’s Center Stage technology that automatically adjusts the camera angle as you move. On the back, it has a 12-megapixel wide angle camera with auto image stabilisation and Smart HDR 4 support. It supports recording videos at up to 4K resolution and up to 60fps, or slow-motion videos at up to 1080p at up to 240fps.

Apple’s new iPad Air model offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, while the Cellular models also let you connect to 5G networks and offer GPS/GNSS support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging (at 20W) and data transfers, and the company has equipped the device with a Touch ID sensor on the power button for biometric authentication.