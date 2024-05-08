Apple launches iPad Pro 2024 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Apple unveiled its latest flagship tablet named iPad Pro (2024). The company also announced the launch of the Apple Pencil Pro and a new Magic Keyboard that work with the new iPad Pro at its Let Loose launch event. The latest iPad Pro is equipped with a ‘Tandem OLED’ screen — a first for the company. The iPad Pro (2024) is available in 11-inch and 13-inch display options.

iPad Pro (2024) price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model with a 11-inch screen and Wi-Fi connectivity, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is priced at Rs. 1,19,900. Meanwhile, the 13-inch model of the iPad Pro (2024) is priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, respectively.

Apple says that the new iPad Pro will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. Pricing for the 11-inch models is set at Rs. 99,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,19,900 (512GB), Rs. 1,59,900 (1TB), and Rs. 1,99,900 (2TB). Meanwhile, the 13-inch iPad Pro pricing is as follows: Rs.1,29,900 (256GB), – Rs. 1,49,900 (512GB), Rs. 1,89,900 (1TB), Rs. 2,29,900 (2TB).

The newly announced Apple Pencil Pro is priced at Rs. 11,900 while the new Magic Keyboard is priced at Rs. 29,900 (11-inch) and Rs. 33,900 (13-inch).

Apple has equipped the iPad Pro (2024) with its latest 10-core M4 chip, making it the most powerful tablet launched by the company to date .The iPad Pro (2024) models feature 11-inch and 13-inch displays. Both models sport Apple’s new Tandem OLED screens with a 120Hz (ProMotion) refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, True Tone support, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage. Apple says these new Ultra Retina XDR displays have an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 30Hz and 120Hz. Customers will also have an option to choose a Nano-texture display glass option on the 1TB and 2TB iPad Pro (2024) models

It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle TrueDepth camera on the front — with a landscape orientation like the iPad Air (2024), with support for Center Stage. On the back, the iPad Pro has a 12-megapixel primary camera, as well as a LiDAR scanner. The rear camera supports ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30fpsamd slow motion video recording at 1080p at up to 240fps.

Connectivity options on the iPad Pro (2024) models include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port for charging (at 20W) with Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 support. In the US, the new iPad Pro will support both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G connectivity, while the device will offer support for Sub-6 5G networks in other regions. It is equipped with support for Face ID for biometric authentication.