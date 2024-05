ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: India bags 43 medals

Astana: In boxing, the Indian contingent bagged 43 medals at the ASBC Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. This includes 12 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze medals from both categories.

The Indian U-22 team finished with 21 medals, including 7 gold, 5 silver, and 9 bronze medals. The youth section bagged 22 medals, including 5 gold, 9 silver, and 8 bronze medals. India finished with the second-highest medal count, only behind the hosts, Kazakhstan, who have won 48 medals.

Youth medalists:

Gold:

Men: Brijesh Tamta (48 kg), Aryan Hooda (51 kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5 kg)

Women: Laxmi (50 kg), Nisha (52 kg)

Silver:

Men: Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Aryan (92kg)

Women: Tamanna (54 kg), Nikita Chand (60 kg), Shrushti Sathe (63 kg), Rudrika (75 kg), Khushi Pooniya (81 kg)

Bronze:

Men: Sumit (67kg), Sahil (80kg), Lakshay Rathi (92+kg)

Women: Annu (48 kg), Yatri Patel (57 kg), Parthavi Grewal (66 kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70 kg), Nirjhara Bana (+81 kg)

Medalists U-22:

Gold:

Men: Vishvanath Suresh (48 kg), Nikhil (57 kg), Akash Gorkha (60 kg)

Women: Preeti (54 kg), Poonam Poonia (57 kg), Prachi (63 kg), Muskan (75 kg),

Silver:

Men: Preet Malik (67kg)

Women: Guddi (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Saneh (70kg), Alfiya Pathan (81kg)

Bronze:

Men: M Jadumani Singh (51 kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5 kg), Ankush (71 kg), Dhruv Singh (80 kg), Jugnoo (86 kg), Yuvraj (92 kg)

Women: Devika (52kg), Kajal (66kg), Ritika (+81kg).