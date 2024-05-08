Asian Open Pickleball Championships: India bags 4 gold and 2 bronze medals

Hanoi: India clinched four gold and two bronze medals at the Asian Open Pickleball Championships in Vietnam. In the mixed doubles intermediate 35+ category, Sachin Pahwa and Priyanka Chhabra defeated Ruben Hellberg and Chitlada Hemasee 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 to win the gold medal.

In the women’s doubles open category, the pair of Isha Lakhani and Pei Chuan Kao bagged the gold medal with a dominating 15-7, 15-3 win against Dang Kim Ngan and Tyak K. In the men’s doubles, India’s Aniket Patel and Rohit Patil defeated Nik Alessandro Isagan and Lester Ga 5-11, 11-6, and 11-8 in the final.

In the men’s singles advance 35+ category, Vijay Menon defeated Yu Hsuan Cher to secure the bronze, while in the women’s singles intermediate 35+ event, Priyanka Chhabra defeated Marissa Phongsirikul, earning India another bronze medal.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes.