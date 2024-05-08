Beware: New WhatsApp Audio Call Scam Targeting Users

WhatsApp fraud, also known as WhatsApp scams, encompasses a variety of deceptive schemes aimed at manipulating users of the messaging platform. These scams often involve tactics such as impersonation, phishing, investment fraud, and gift or prize scams. Recently, a new variant of WhatsApp scam has emerged, targeting users with unexpected calls from group members.

According to The Metro, Action Fraud, the UK’s leading cybercrime reporting centre, has received hundreds of complaints from victims about this new audio call scam. In this scam, fraudsters impersonate members of a WhatsApp group chat. They create fake profiles with fake profile pictures and display names to appear legitimate.

The scam begins with the fraudster initiating a call to the victim and informing them that they will receive a one-time passcode (OTP) to join a group video call. However, the real intention is to gain access to the victim’s WhatsApp account. Under the guise of “registering” for the call, the scammer tricks the victim into sharing the OTP. This scam has the potential to drain victims’ savings accounts and compromise their personal information, highlighting the importance of remaining vigilant while using messaging platforms like WhatsApp.