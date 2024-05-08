Breathing Exercises To Improve Asthma Symptoms

Breathing exercises can play a significant role in managing asthma symptoms and improving overall lung function. Here are a few exercises that can help:

1. Pursed Lip Breathing:

– Sit or stand upright.

– Inhale slowly through your nose for about two counts.

– Pucker your lips as if you’re about to blow out candles on a birthday cake.

– Exhale slowly and gently through pursed lips for four counts.

– Repeat for several breaths.

2. Diaphragmatic Breathing (or Belly Breathing):

– Lie on your back with your knees bent or sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

– Place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly.

– Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose, allowing your belly to rise while keeping your chest relatively still.

– Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your belly fall.

– Repeat for several breaths.

3. Deep Breathing:

– Sit comfortably with your back straight.

– Inhale deeply through your nose, filling your lungs with air.

– Hold your breath for a couple of seconds.

– Exhale slowly and completely through your mouth, pushing out as much air as you can.

– Repeat for several breaths.

4. Alternate Nostril Breathing (Nadi Shodhana):

– Sit comfortably with your back straight.

– Use your right thumb to close your right nostril and inhale deeply through your left nostril.

– Close your left nostril with your ring finger, release your right nostril, and exhale completely.

– Inhale through your right nostril, close it with your thumb, and exhale through your left nostril.

– Repeat this cycle for several rounds.

5. Buteyko Breathing Technique:

– Sit upright with relaxed shoulders.

– Take a small breath in through your nose and a small breath out.

– Hold your breath for as long as comfortable (start with a few seconds and gradually increase).

– Breathe in again when you feel the need, but keep it shallow.

– Repeat for several cycles.