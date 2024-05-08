Breathing Exercises To Improve Asthma Symptoms

Breathing exercises can play a significant role in managing asthma symptoms and improving overall lung function. Here are a few exercises that can help:
1. Pursed Lip Breathing:
– Sit or stand upright.
– Inhale slowly through your nose for about two counts.
– Pucker your lips as if you’re about to blow out candles on a birthday cake.
– Exhale slowly and gently through pursed lips for four counts.
– Repeat for several breaths.
2. Diaphragmatic Breathing (or Belly Breathing):
– Lie on your back with your knees bent or sit comfortably in a chair with your feet flat on the floor.
– Place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly.
– Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose, allowing your belly to rise while keeping your chest relatively still.
– Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your belly fall.
– Repeat for several breaths.
3. Deep Breathing:
– Sit comfortably with your back straight.
– Inhale deeply through your nose, filling your lungs with air.
– Hold your breath for a couple of seconds.
– Exhale slowly and completely through your mouth, pushing out as much air as you can.
– Repeat for several breaths.
4. Alternate Nostril Breathing (Nadi Shodhana):
– Sit comfortably with your back straight.
– Use your right thumb to close your right nostril and inhale deeply through your left nostril.
– Close your left nostril with your ring finger, release your right nostril, and exhale completely.
– Inhale through your right nostril, close it with your thumb, and exhale through your left nostril.
– Repeat this cycle for several rounds.
5. Buteyko Breathing Technique:
– Sit upright with relaxed shoulders.
– Take a small breath in through your nose and a small breath out.
– Hold your breath for as long as comfortable (start with a few seconds and gradually increase).
– Breathe in again when you feel the need, but keep it shallow.
– Repeat for several cycles.
