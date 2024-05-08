CBI acesses chargesheet in Sidharthan Death Case: student subjected to Mob Trial, Stripped, Thrashed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accessed the chargesheet in the JS Sidharthan death case, shedding light on the harrowing ordeal suffered by the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences student. According to the chargesheet, Sidharthan faced a mob trial, where he was stripped and thrashed for two days by the accused to extract a confession. It also highlights negligence in providing immediate medical attention to Sidharthan after the incident.

Seeking expert analysis, the CBI has reached out to AIIMS, Delhi, to determine the exact cause of Sidharthan’s death. Reports including post-mortem findings and forensic examinations have been forwarded for evaluation. The investigative team also conducted a dummy inspection at the hostel premises, simulating the conditions surrounding Sidharthan’s assault and subsequent demise.

Earlier, the CBI filed an FIR against 20 individuals, including four Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders, in connection with the case. The FIR outlines various charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, reflecting the severity of the incident and the agency’s commitment to pursuing justice.