Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in Kerala. Price of yellow metal is declining after four days. Gold is priced at Rs 53,000, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. yesterday. gold price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7381.8 per gram up by Rs.135.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6761.7 per gram up by Rs.123. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.72%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.52%. The cost of silver is Rs.85100 per kg up by Rs.1000 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose Rs 34 or 0.05% to Rs 71,182 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained Rs 111 or 0.13% to Rs 82,989 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,314.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures lost 0.1% to $2,322.90. price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $27.25 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $981.10 and palladium rose 0.4% to $974.59.